Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE.TO)
INE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.91CAD
9:00pm BST
14.91CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.14 (-0.93%)
$-0.14 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
$15.05
$15.05
Open
$15.06
$15.06
Day's High
$15.09
$15.09
Day's Low
$14.89
$14.89
Volume
67,847
67,847
Avg. Vol
111,417
111,417
52-wk High
$15.72
$15.72
52-wk Low
$12.43
$12.43
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 15 2017
BRIEF-Innergex announces normal course issuer bid
* Innergex renewable energy inc - received approval from toronto stock exchange to proceed with normal course issuer bid on its common shares
BRIEF-Innergex Q2 earnings per share C$0.12
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Innergex acquires two wind projects in France
* Innergex renewable energy inc says acquired two wind facilities with an aggregate installed capacity of 43 Mw
BRIEF-Innergex Renewable announces commercial operation of two wind farms in France
* Innergex announces commercial operation of two wind farms in France
BRIEF-Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW boulder creek hydroelectric facility
* Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW Boulder Creek hydroelectric facility
BRIEF-Innergex reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date: