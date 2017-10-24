Informa PLC (INF.L)
INF.L on London Stock Exchange
683.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
683.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
683.00
683.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,098,863
2,098,863
52-wk High
725.00
725.00
52-wk Low
480.00
480.00
Select another date:
Tue, Sep 26 2017
BRIEF-Informa announces acquisition of Dove Medical Press
* ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF DOVE MEDICAL PRESS, STRENGTHENING ITS CAPABILITY AND PRESENCE IN OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING
UK's Informa reports 41.3 percent rise in first-half revenue on global exhibitions boost
British business media group Informa Plc said first-half revenue rose 41.3 percent on strong trading in its global exhibitions business.
UK's Informa reports 41.3 pct rise in H1 revenue on global exhibitions boost
July 25British business media group Informa Plc said first-half revenue rose 41.3 percent on strong trading in its global exhibitions business.
BRIEF-Informa announces sale of majority share in Euroforum
* SAYS MAJORITY ACQUISITION OF ITS GERMAN/SWISS DOMESTIC CONFERENCE BUSINESS EUROFORUM BY LEADING GERMAN MEDIA GROUP, VERLAGSGRUPPE HANDELSBLATT GMBH.
BRIEF-Informa posts H1 pretax profit of 148.8 mln pounds
* H1 REVENUE OF 915.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 647.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Informa re-confirms full year expectations
* Improvement in its operating performance through first four months of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date:
- Should you buy these 3 on today's news?
- Why BP plc looks set to be beaten by Informa plc ord 0.1p
- Is It The Right Time To Buy National Grid plc, Informa plc & Travis Perkins plc?
- Is Now The Perfect Time To Buy Informa PLC, Banco Santander SA & Shire PLC?
- Can Informa PLC Oust British Sky Broadcasting Group plc And WPP PLC From Your Portfolio?
- Why Informa PLC, Quindell Portfolio PLC and Balfour Beatty plc Should Beat The FTSE 100 Today