Infosys Ltd (INFY.BO)

BRIEF-Infosys reaffirms previous findings of external probe into Panaya acquisition * Says Sept quarter annualized standalone employee attrition at 17.2 percent ‍​

India's Infosys posts surprise 3.3 pct rise in Q2 profit Oct 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, reported a surprise 3.3 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating analysts' estimates.

BRIEF-India's Infosys Sept-qtr consol profit up about 3 pct * Sept quarter consol profit 37.26 billion rupees versus profit of 36.06 billion rupees last year

Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

BRIEF-Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions * Says Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions

BRIEF-Infosys Senior VP Sanjay Rajagopalan resigned on Sept. 13 * Says Sanjay Rajagopalan's (senior vice president, head - design & research) last date of employment with Infosys was Sept 13, 2017

BRIEF-Infosys and CMA CGM Group sign strategic partnership * CMA CGM GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS INFORMATION SYSTEMS‍​

BRIEF-Infosys Ltd says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh * Says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh; hub is expected to hire 2,000 American workers by 2021