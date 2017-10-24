Edition:
Infosys Ltd (INFY.BO)

INFY.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

926.75INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.90 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
Rs939.65
Open
Rs945.00
Day's High
Rs947.50
Day's Low
Rs924.00
Volume
445,725
Avg. Vol
477,460
52-wk High
Rs1,045.00
52-wk Low
Rs861.50

BRIEF-Infosys founder Murthy says questions on "poor governance" remain unanswered

* Infosys founder N. Murthy: stand by every question on poor governance raised in my speech to Infosys investors

BRIEF-Infosys reaffirms previous findings of external probe into Panaya acquisition

* Says Sept quarter annualized standalone employee attrition at 17.2 percent ‍​

India's Infosys posts surprise 3.3 pct rise in Q2 profit

Oct 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, reported a surprise 3.3 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating analysts' estimates.

BRIEF-India's Infosys Sept-qtr consol profit up about 3 pct

* Sept quarter consol profit 37.26 billion rupees versus profit of 36.06 billion rupees last year

Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead

Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

BRIEF-Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions

* Says Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hnhLrK Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Infosys Senior VP Sanjay Rajagopalan resigned on Sept. 13

* Says Sanjay Rajagopalan's (senior vice president, head - design & research) last date of employment with Infosys was Sept 13, 2017​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hcN644 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Infosys and CMA CGM Group sign strategic partnership

* CMA CGM GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS INFORMATION SYSTEMS‍​

BRIEF-Infosys Ltd says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh

* Says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh; hub is expected to hire 2,000 American workers by 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics

* Says Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics - digital innovation and customer experience studio Source text - http://bit.ly/2xeDD1Y Further company coverage:

