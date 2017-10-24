Infosys Ltd (INFY.BO)
BRIEF-Infosys founder Murthy says questions on "poor governance" remain unanswered
* Infosys founder N. Murthy: stand by every question on poor governance raised in my speech to Infosys investors
BRIEF-Infosys reaffirms previous findings of external probe into Panaya acquisition
* Says Sept quarter annualized standalone employee attrition at 17.2 percent
India's Infosys posts surprise 3.3 pct rise in Q2 profit
Oct 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, reported a surprise 3.3 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating analysts' estimates.
BRIEF-India's Infosys Sept-qtr consol profit up about 3 pct
* Sept quarter consol profit 37.26 billion rupees versus profit of 36.06 billion rupees last year
Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead
Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.
BRIEF-Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions
* Says Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions Source text: http://bit.ly/2hnhLrK Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Infosys Senior VP Sanjay Rajagopalan resigned on Sept. 13
* Says Sanjay Rajagopalan's (senior vice president, head - design & research) last date of employment with Infosys was Sept 13, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2hcN644 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Infosys and CMA CGM Group sign strategic partnership
* CMA CGM GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS INFORMATION SYSTEMS
BRIEF-Infosys Ltd says will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh
* Says will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh; hub is expected to hire 2,000 American workers by 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics
* Says Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics - digital innovation and customer experience studio Source text - http://bit.ly/2xeDD1Y Further company coverage: