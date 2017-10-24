Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS)

BRIEF-India's Infosys Sept-qtr consol profit up about 3 pct * Sept quarter consol profit 37.26 billion rupees versus profit of 36.06 billion rupees last year

Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

BRIEF-Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions * Says Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hnhLrK Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Infosys Senior VP Sanjay Rajagopalan resigned on Sept. 13 * Says Sanjay Rajagopalan's (senior vice president, head - design & research) last date of employment with Infosys was Sept 13, 2017​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hcN644 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Infosys and CMA CGM Group sign strategic partnership * CMA CGM GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS INFORMATION SYSTEMS‍​

BRIEF-Infosys Ltd says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh * Says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh; hub is expected to hire 2,000 American workers by 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics * Says Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics - digital innovation and customer experience studio Source text - http://bit.ly/2xeDD1Y Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Infosys inducted into Dow Jones Sustainability indices * Says co inducted into Dow Jones Sustainability indices Source text - [Infosys Inducted into the Index Component of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Bangalore - September 8, 2017: Infosys has been inducted into the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) announced on September 7, 2017 and is now part of the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets Indices.] Further company coverage: