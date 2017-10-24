Ingenico Group SA (INGC.PA)

BRIEF-Ingenico acquires IECISA Electronic Payment System * REG-INGENICO GROUP EXPANDS ITS DIRECT-TO-RETAIL CHANNEL IN SPAIN WITH THE ACQUISITION OF IECISA ELECTRONIC PAYMENT SYSTEM

BRIEF-Ingenico group announces successful bond issue of 600 million euros * ISSUE OF A €600 MILLION BOND MATURING IN SEPTEMBER 2024 WITH A COUPON OF 1.625%‍​

BRIEF-City Furniture selects Ingenico Group and IBM to deliver in-store experience * CITY FURNITURE SELECTS INGENICO GROUP AND IBM TO DELIVER ENHANCED IN-STORE EXPERIENCE

BRIEF-Ingenico extends Alipay acceptance to banks and acquirers in Europe * INGENICO EXTENDS ALIPAY ACCEPTANCE TO BANKS AND ACQUIRERS IN EUROPE Source text: http://bit.ly/2v3USlS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Ingenico reaffirms 2017 full year objectives * REAFFIRMS 2017 FULL YEAR OBJECTIVES AND LOOK FORWARD TO FUTURE WITH CONFIDENCE

Payments firm Ingenico to buy rival Bambora for 1.5 billion euros PARIS French payments specialist Ingenico is to buy Stockholm-based rival Bambora from Nordic Capital for 1.5 billion euros (1.31 billion pounds) in the latest deal in the sector.

UPDATE 2-Payments firm Ingenico to buy rival Bambora for 1.5 bln euros * Ingenico expects Bambora deal to lift earnings (Adds analyst comments, conference call details)