Investec PLC (INPJ.J)
9,881.00ZAc
2:27pm BST
-108.00 (-1.08%)
9,989.00
9,991.00
10,029.00
9,825.00
599,929
1,142,869
10,603.00
7,875.00
Tue, Aug 1 2017
Carillion hit as brokerages slash price targets
British builder Carillion , which booked an 845 million pound writedown and parted company with its CEO last month, could face further pain due to high levels of cash owed by customers, two brokerages said on Tuesday, slashing their share price targets.
BRIEF-Investec sells 18 leased aircraft to Oaktree Capital
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
South Africa's Investec to expand into life insurance
JOHANNESBURG South Africa-focused bank Investec said on Thursday it would expand into offering life insurance to its private clients, as it reported a rise in full-year earnings.
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Investec to expand into life insurance
JOHANNESBURG, May 18 South Africa-focused bank Investec said on Thursday it would expand into offering life insurance to its private clients, as it reported a rise in full-year earnings.
South Africa's Investec reports 17 percent full-year profit jump
JOHANNESBURG, May 18 South Africa's Investec reported a 17 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday buoyed by its asset management and specialist banking businesses.
