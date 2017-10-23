Edition:
Intu Properties PLC (INTUP.L)

INTUP.L on London Stock Exchange

215.60GBp
5:05pm BST
Change (% chg)

-1.60 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
217.20
Open
216.60
Day's High
217.10
Day's Low
214.20
Volume
6,444,852
Avg. Vol
3,570,349
52-wk High
298.30
52-wk Low
214.20

Thu, Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-Intu Properties ‍repurchases 32.7 mln stg in 300 mln stg 2.50 pct convertible bonds due 2018

* ‍REPURCHASED £32.7 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF £300 MILLION 2.50 PERCENT CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2018

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Intu Properties HY underlying earnings declines

* HY NET RENTAL INCOME 226.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 219.4 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO

British property firm Intu posts lower first-half net asset value

British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.

BRIEF-Intu enters into JV with TH Real Estate for Madrid Xanadú mall

* ‍Intu Properties Plc and TH Real Estate announce creation of a new joint venture for Madrid Xanadú shopping centre​

