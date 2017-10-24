Indian Oil Corpn Ltd (IOC.NS)

Indian Oil plans $2.4 bln expansion of Gujarat refinery * Expansion will increase capacity to 360,000 bpd by end 2021

UPDATE 2-Indian Oil, partners look for cheaper site for Pacific NorthWest LNG terminal * Would pursue downstream aspects of project less aggressively

Indian Oil Corp Q1 profit falls 45 pct but beats estimates Aug 3 Indian Oil Corp Ltd said on Thursday net profit fell 45 percent in its fiscal first quarter of 2017, beating analysts' estimates.

IOC confirms that Los Angeles has offered to host 2028 Games ZURICH The International Olympic Committee confirmed on Monday that Los Angeles had offered to host the 2028 Olympic Games.

Olympics-IOC confirms that Los Angeles has offered to host 2028 Games ZURICH, July 31 The International Olympic Committee confirmed on Monday that Los Angeles had offered to host the 2028 Olympic Games.

Olympics-IOC approves awarding both 2024, 2028 Games in September LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 11 The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday voted in favour of awarding the 2024 and 2028 summer Olympics at the same session in September, pending agreements with Paris and Los Angeles, the only candidates for 2024.

McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early NEW YORK/BERLIN McDonald's Corp ended its 41-year-old sponsorship of the Olympic Games three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday, reflecting the U.S. fast-food giant's focus on its core business as well as rising Olympics sponsorship costs and declining TV ratings. |

Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympic sponsor deal with IOC early BERLIN, June 16 McDonald's and the International Olympic Committee have agreed to end the company's long-standing Olympic sponsorship three years early, the IOC said on Friday.