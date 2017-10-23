International Personal Finance PLC (IPF.L)
199.50GBp
4:44pm BST
3.25 (+1.66%)
196.25
195.75
200.25
193.50
783,609
461,394
318.10
141.43
Wed, Jul 26 2017
International Personal Finance's first-half profit rises
Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance reported a higher pretax profit from continuing operations in the first half, boosted primarily by positive currency translations.
July 26 Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance reported a higher pretax profit from continuing operations in the first half, boosted primarily by positive currency translations.
BRIEF-International Personal Finance pretax profit rises to 43 mln stg
* H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 43 million pounds ($55.99 million)
BRIEF-International Personal Finance sells home credit business in Bulgaria
* Has completed sale of its home credit business in Bulgaria to easy asset management ad, a large home credit operator in that market
MOVES-Deutsche Bank, AMP Capital, IPF, US Bancorp
June 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MOVES-International Personal Finance makes three senior appointments
June 7 Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance Plc said on Wednesday it appointed James Ormrod as chief legal officer and company secretary.
BRIEF-IPF says first-quarter group customer numbers down 2 pct
* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct
