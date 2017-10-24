Imperial Holdings Ltd (IPLJ.J)
IPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
19,760.00ZAc
2:27pm BST
2:27pm BST
2:27pm BST
Change (% chg)
145.00 (+0.74%)
145.00 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
19,615.00
19,615.00
Open
19,843.00
19,843.00
Day's High
19,989.00
19,989.00
Day's Low
19,686.00
19,686.00
Volume
253,456
253,456
Avg. Vol
799,597
799,597
52-wk High
21,419.00
21,419.00
52-wk Low
14,990.00
14,990.00
Tue, Aug 15 2017
South Africa's Imperial buys UK auto dealer Pentagon
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Imperial Holdings has bought a British automotive dealer group for 493 million rand ($36.97 million) to continue expanding beyond its home market, it said on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 South Africa's Imperial Holdings has bought a British automotive dealer group for 493 million rand ($36.97 million) to continue expanding beyond its home market, it said on Tuesday.
