Edition:
United Kingdom

Interserve PLC (IRV.L)

IRV.L on London Stock Exchange

75.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
75.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,369,651
52-wk High
385.50
52-wk Low
52.75

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 23 2017

Interserve wins 140 million pounds BBC contract extension

Interserve , which has issued multiple profit warnings this year, has won a 140 million pound ($185 million) extension to a facilities contract from broadcaster the BBC, the British construction and services company said on Monday.

Continue Reading

UPDATE 1-Britain's Interserve wins 140 mln stg BBC contract extension

Oct 23 Interserve, which has issued multiple profit warnings this year, has won a 140 million pound ($185 million) extension to a facilities contract from broadcaster the BBC, the British construction and services company said on Monday.

Britain's Interserve wins 140 mln stg BBC contract extension

Oct 23 Interserve, which has issued multiple profit warnings this year, has won a 140 million pound ($185 million) extension to a facilities contract from broadcaster BBC, the British construction and services company said on Monday.

Britain's Interserve wins 227 million pound government contract

British construction and services company Interserve said on Friday it had won a five-year facilities management contract worth 227 million pounds ($298 million) for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), a day after the company warned it could breach its financing tests.

Britain's Interserve wins 227 mln stg government contract

Oct 20 British construction and services company Interserve said on Friday it had won a five-year facilities management contract worth 227 million pounds ($298 million) for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), a day after the company warned it could breach its financing tests.

Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn

LONDON Interserve warned on Thursday it could breach its financing tests after a further deterioration in trading in its British construction and support services businesses in the third quarter triggered another profit warning.

UPDATE 1-Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn

LONDON, Oct 19 Interserve warned on Thursday it could breach its financing tests after a further deterioration in trading in its British construction and support services businesses in the third quarter triggered another profit warning.

Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn

LONDON, Oct 19 Interserve warned on Thursday it could breach its financing tests after a further deterioration in trading in its British construction and support services businesses in the third quarter.

Interserve in talks with banks after profit warning

British support services and construction company Interserve Plc said it was in talks with its banks to provide clarity on its current trading after warning on profits last month.

UK's Interserve in talks with banks after profit warning

Oct 16 British support services and construction company Interserve Plc said on Monday it is in talks with its banks to provide clarity on its current trading and recent profit warning.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More IRV.L Market Views