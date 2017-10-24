Interserve PLC (IRV.L)

UPDATE 1-Britain's Interserve wins 140 mln stg BBC contract extension Oct 23 Interserve, which has issued multiple profit warnings this year, has won a 140 million pound ($185 million) extension to a facilities contract from broadcaster the BBC, the British construction and services company said on Monday.

Britain's Interserve wins 227 million pound government contract British construction and services company Interserve said on Friday it had won a five-year facilities management contract worth 227 million pounds ($298 million) for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), a day after the company warned it could breach its financing tests.

Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn LONDON Interserve warned on Thursday it could breach its financing tests after a further deterioration in trading in its British construction and support services businesses in the third quarter triggered another profit warning.

Interserve in talks with banks after profit warning British support services and construction company Interserve Plc said it was in talks with its banks to provide clarity on its current trading after warning on profits last month.