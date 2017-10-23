Inmarsat PLC (ISA.L)
616.00GBp
5:09pm BST
-7.00 (-1.12%)
623.00
621.50
622.50
612.50
926,926
1,533,977
865.00
594.50
Thu, Oct 12 2017
MEDIA-ViaSat plans legal action in UK over Inmarsat airline broadband- FT
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Inmarsat and Rolls-Royce sign ship energy management agreement
* INMARSAT AND ROLLS-ROYCE SIGN SHIP ENERGY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT
BRIEF-Addvalue and Inmarsat sign agreement to launch inter-satellite data relay service
* Addvalue and Inmarsat sign agreement to launch inter-satellite data relay service
Satellite group Inmarsat reiterates outlook despite uncertain markets
LONDON British satellite company Inmarsat said it was on track to meet its full-year revenue targets despite markets proving challenging and the general industry outlook difficult to predict.
BRIEF-Thales, Inmarsat announce successful conclusion of tests on Thales' System 21 product
* Thales and Inmarsat successfully conclude tests demonstrating resilient communications using System 21 modem over Global Xpress high-capacity steerable antennas
Inmarsat orders new satellite as Qatar Airways takes its broadband service
LONDON Britain's Inmarsat said on Friday it had ordered a satellite from Thales Alenia Space to increase capacity on its broadband network as Qatar Airways signed up to use the service to provide in-flight connectivity.
BRIEF-Inmarsat says Qatar Airways to offer its GX Aviation in-flight broadband service
* Qatar airways to offer next generation inmarsat gx aviation in-flight broadband service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)