Inmarsat PLC (ISA.L)

BRIEF-Inmarsat and Rolls-Royce sign ship energy management agreement * INMARSAT AND ROLLS-ROYCE SIGN SHIP ENERGY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

BRIEF-Addvalue and Inmarsat sign agreement to launch inter-satellite data relay service * Addvalue and Inmarsat sign agreement to launch inter-satellite data relay service

Satellite group Inmarsat reiterates outlook despite uncertain markets LONDON British satellite company Inmarsat said it was on track to meet its full-year revenue targets despite markets proving challenging and the general industry outlook difficult to predict.

Satellite group Inmarsat reiterates outlook despite uncertain markets LONDON, Aug 3 British satellite company Inmarsat said it was on track to meet its full-year revenue targets despite markets proving challenging and the general industry outlook difficult to predict.

BRIEF-Thales, Inmarsat announce successful conclusion of tests on Thales' System 21 product * Thales and Inmarsat successfully conclude tests demonstrating resilient communications using System 21 modem over Global Xpress high-capacity steerable antennas

Inmarsat orders new satellite as Qatar Airways takes its broadband service LONDON Britain's Inmarsat said on Friday it had ordered a satellite from Thales Alenia Space to increase capacity on its broadband network as Qatar Airways signed up to use the service to provide in-flight connectivity.

Inmarsat orders new satellite as Qatar Airways takes its broadband service LONDON Britain's Inmarsat said on Friday it had ordered a satellite from Thales Alenia Space to increase capacity on its broadband network as Qatar Airways signed up to use the service to provide in-flight connectivity.

Inmarsat orders new satellite as Qatar Airways takes its broadband service LONDON, June 2 Britain's Inmarsat said on Friday it had ordered a satellite from Thales Alenia Space to increase capacity on its broadband network as Qatar Airways signed up to use the service to provide in-flight connectivity.