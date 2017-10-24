ITC Ltd (ITC.NS)

India's ITC Ltd Q1 profit rises 7.4 pct, misses estimates July 27 Cigarettes-to-biscuits maker ITC Ltd reported a 7.4 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its cigarettes segment.

India's BSE index posts biggest fall this year as ITC slumps July 18 India's benchmark BSE index fell 1.1 percent, posting its biggest daily percentage drop this year and retreating from a record high in the previous session, as ITC Ltd slumped after the government raised a special duty on cigarettes.

Indian shares fell on Tuesday from record highs hit in the previous session as the country's biggest cigarette maker and index heavyweight ITC Ltd plunged after the federal government increased tax on cigarettes.

Indian shares rise; ITC surges on GST boost July 3 Indian shares rose nearly 1 percent on Monday, heading for a third straight session of gains as consumer goods makers such as ITC Ltd surged on hopes the newly implemented goods and services tax (GST) would reduce retail prices and boost sales.

CORRECTED-India's ITC Q4 profit rises 12 pct, but misses estimates May 26 Diversified consumer company ITC Ltd posted a 12 percent growth in March-quarter profit as its biggest segment, cigarettes, witnessed growth in sales.

