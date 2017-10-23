Intertape Polymer Group Inc (ITP.TO)
ITP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
19.23CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.29 (+1.53%)
Prev Close
$18.94
Open
$19.00
Day's High
$19.24
Day's Low
$18.90
Volume
169,323
Avg. Vol
216,062
52-wk High
$25.74
52-wk Low
$17.97
Fri, Aug 11 2017
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.17
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports qtrly shr $0.17
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer group announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer enters strategic partnership through Capstone
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group enters agreement to acquire Cantech and increases borrowing capacity by $150 mln
BRIEF-INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 first quarter results
