Intertek Group PLC (ITRK.L)
ITRK.L on London Stock Exchange
5,160.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
25.00 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
5,135.00
Open
5,145.00
Day's High
5,165.00
Day's Low
5,110.00
Volume
206,777
Avg. Vol
400,283
52-wk High
5,230.00
52-wk Low
3,037.39
Tue, Aug 1 2017
British testing firm Intertek's first-half profit rises
British testing company Intertek Group reported a 21.9 percent rise in first-half profit on Tuesday, helped by a strong performance in its products-related business and a fall in the pound, sending its stock up 5 percent.
British testing Intertek's first-half profit rises
Aug 1 British testing company Intertek Group reported on Tuesday a 21.9 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by a strong performance in its products-related business and a fall in the pound.
