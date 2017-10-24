Edition:
United Kingdom

Intertek Group PLC (ITRK.L)

ITRK.L on London Stock Exchange

5,160.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

25.00 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
5,135.00
Open
5,145.00
Day's High
5,165.00
Day's Low
5,110.00
Volume
206,777
Avg. Vol
400,283
52-wk High
5,230.00
52-wk Low
3,037.39

British testing firm Intertek's first-half profit rises

British testing company Intertek Group reported a 21.9 percent rise in first-half profit on Tuesday, helped by a strong performance in its products-related business and a fall in the pound, sending its stock up 5 percent.

Continue Reading

