Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA)

UPDATE 1-Unit of Brazil antitrust watchdog sees Itaú-XP deal as 'complex' SAO PAULO, Oct 16 Brazilian bank Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's purchase of a minority stake in independent financial services firm XP Investimentos SA is complex due to competition concerns and needs further analysis, a unit of antitrust watchdog Cade said.

Brazil's Itaú taps Lopes as head of investor relations SAO PAULO, Oct 6 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's No. 1 bank, has named Alexsandro Broedel Lopes as its new head of investors relations.

BRIEF-Itau Unibanco says Board approved increasing number of seats at Board of Executive Officers to 25 * Itau Unibanco Holding SA says Board approved at meeting on Sept 28 increasing number of seats at Board of Executive Officers to 25 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2fwjudL] Further company coverage:

UPDATE 1-Itaú sees lending soon returning to profit, provisions falling SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's lending segment will soon turn profitable again as loan-loss provisions decline, Chief Executive Officer Cândido Bracher said on Tuesday, a sign Brazil's No. 1 lender has detached itself from the nation's harshest credit market downturn in decades.

Itaú Unibanco board approves new share buyback plan - filing SAO PAULO, Aug 31 The board of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest private bank, approved a new share buyback program, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Fitch Affirms Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.'s Ratings; Outlook Negative (The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (IUH) and its subsidiary, Itau Unibanco S.A., including the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS VR, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by the bank's