Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JAGP.NS)

JAGP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

176.50INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.05 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs176.45
Open
Rs176.10
Day's High
Rs177.80
Day's Low
Rs175.65
Volume
19,976
Avg. Vol
282,317
52-wk High
Rs210.40
52-wk Low
Rs162.30

BRIEF-India's Jagran Prakashan June-qtr consol profit up about 3 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 865.8 million rupees versus profit of 837.8 million rupees last year

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan to challenge high court order staying scheme of arrangement involving co

* Co to move supreme court challenging Allahabad high court division bench order staying scheme of arrangement involving co

BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan's unit Naidunia Media applies for striking off itself from register of companies

* Says co's unit Naidunia Media Limited has applied for striking off itself from register of companies

BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan March-qtr profit rises

* Consensus forecast for March-quarter profit was 728.8 million rupees

