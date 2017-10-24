JBS SA (JBSS3.SA)

Brazil's JBS to resume operations at 7 plants in Brazil SAO PAULO, Oct 21 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA will resume operations on Tuesday at seven slaughterhouses in Mato Grosso do Sul state that had been shut since Wednesday following a court-ordered asset freeze, a media representative said on Saturday.

Brazil's JBS appoints O'Callaghan as new chairman SAO PAULO, Oct 20 The board of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA elected Jeremiah O'Callaghan to the post of chairman, the company said on Friday in a securities filing.

CORRECTED-Brazil court finds misuse of public funds in BNDES' purchase of JBS stock BRASÍLIA, Oct 18 Brazil's federal audit court (TCU) has found the purchase of shares of meatpacker JBS SA by state development bank BNDES in 2008 irregular and harmful to public coffers, the court said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-Brazil court unfreezes $504 mln belonging to owners of meatpacker JBS (Adds context on criminal investigation, Wednesday's asset freeze, changes headline) BRASÍLIA, Oct 19 A Brazilian federal appeals court on Thursday granted an injunction releasing assets belonging to the Batista brothers, owners of the world's largest meatpacker JBS SA , Ticiano Figueiredo, a lawyer representing the defendants, said. A spokeswoman at the appeals court did not immediately reply to a request for comment. On Oct. 6, a federal judge blocked 1.6 bi

Brazil court releases J&F, JBS owners' assets blocked in criminal probe BRASÍLIA, Oct 19 A Brazilian federal appeals court on Thursday granted an injunction releasing assets belonging to the Batista brothers, owners of the world's largest meatpacker JBS SA , said Ticiano Figueiredo, a lawyer representing the defendants. A spokeswoman at the appeals court did not immediately reply to a request for comment. On Oct. 6, a federal judge blocked 1.6 billion reais ($504 million) belonging to 21 people and companies linked to J&F Investimentos,

UPDATE 1-Brazil's JBS shuts 7 plants after $230 mln asset freeze SAO PAULO, Oct 18 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA shut down seven slaughterhouses in Mato Grosso do Sul after a court-ordered asset freeze affected its operations in Brazil's second largest cattle-producing state, a press representative said on Wednesday.

Brazil's JBS shuts seven plants after $230 million asset freeze SAO PAULO, Oct 18 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA shut down its seven slaughterhouses in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul due to a court-ordered $230 million asset freeze, a press representative said on Wednesday.

Brazil's JBS says remains interested in U.S. processed food unit IPO BRASILIA Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA remains interested in an U.S. initial public offering of its processed food subsidiary JBS Foods International BV, the company said on Tuesday after requesting the withdrawal of the planned IPO.