Just Eat PLC (JE.L)
717.00GBp
5:09pm BST
19.00 (+2.72%)
698.00
696.50
717.00
686.00
2,396,440
3,247,865
758.50
495.07
Thu, Oct 12 2017
European shares trade sideways, Just Eat and Lufthansa shine
LONDON, Oct 12 European shares traded sideways in early deals on Thursday despite new highs in Asia and on Wall Street, with financial shares being the biggest burden and Just Eat the top performer after its merger with Hungryhouse got provisional clearance.
BRIEF-UK's CMA provisionally clears Just Eat, hungryhouse deal
* UK'S CMA - PROVISIONALLY CLEARS JUST EAT / HUNGRYHOUSE MERGER Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Takeaway website Just Eat to work more with branded restaurant chains
LONDON British takeaway ordering website Just Eat said on Thursday it planned to work more with branded UK restaurant chains, knocking its shares despite an upgrade to its full-year revenue forecast.
UPDATE 1-Takeaway website Just Eat to work more with branded restaurant chains
* Shares fall (Adds detail, CEO, analyst comments, updates shares)
Takeaway website Just Eat raises revenue outlook
LONDON British takeaway ordering website Just Eat raised its forecast for full year revenue as it reported a better-than-expected first half sales performance both in its home market and overseas.
BRIEF-Just Eat raises full year revenue outlook
* Orders up 24 percent to 80.4 million (H1 2016: 64.9 million pounds), like-for-like orders up 25 percent
Just Eat names former Moneysupermarket.com chief Peter Plumb as CEO
Online food delivery company Just Eat Plc said on Thursday Peter Plumb, the former chief executive of price comparison site operator Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc, had been named its CEO.
Just Eat names former Moneysupermarket.com chief Peter Plumb as CEO
July 6 Online food delivery company Just Eat Plc said on Thursday Peter Plumb, the former chief executive of price comparison site operator Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc , had been named its CEO.
BRIEF-STM Fidecs completes sale of 17 mln ordinary shares in Just Eat- bookrunner
* Stm fidecs trust announces it has successfully completed sale of 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Plc - bookrunner
BRIEF-Just Eat: Bookrunner says STM Fidecs Trust intends to sell 17 mln shares in Just Eat
* Just Eat: Bookrunner says STM Fidecs Trust announces its intention to sell approximately 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat plc
