Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS)

UPDATE 2-Air France continues long-haul drive with Vietnam Airlines joint venture * Air France, Vietnam Airlines j/v to start Nov. 1 (Adds quote from Vietnam Airlines CEO)

UPDATE 2-India's Jet Airways cutting junior pilot pay to trim costs -sources * To cut junior pilot salaries by 30-50 pct - sources, letters

India's Jet Airways cutting junior pilot pay to trim costs: sources NEW DELHI Jet Airways , India's second-largest airline by market share, plans to slash pay of dozens of its junior pilots by as much as 50 percent in a cost-cutting move that could impact up to 400 pilots, according to two sources and letters seen by Reuters.

India's Jet Airways cutting pilot pay to trim costs -sources NEW DELHI, July 20 Jet Airways, India's second-largest airline by market share, has asked dozens of its junior-ranking pilots to accept 30-50 percent pay cuts, or quit, as it moves to bring down its costs, according to two sources and letters seen by Reuters.