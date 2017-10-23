Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC (JLT.L)
1,277.00GBp
5:02pm BST
-2.00 (-0.16%)
1,279.00
1,262.00
1,278.00
1,260.00
111,260
162,173
1,291.00
938.62
Thu, Aug 31 2017
BRIEF-Jardine Lloyd Thompson buys Belgian specialty broker Belgibo NV
* Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc acquires Belgian specialty broker Belgibo NV Source http://bit.ly/2wM2zxY
BRIEF-Jardine Lloyd announces managerial appointment for JLT Specialty USA
* JLT Specialty USA announces appointment of Rupal Patel as vice president, global service team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UK insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson says profit up on weak pound
LONDON Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc (JLT) said on Thursday its first-half underlying pretax profit rose 12 percent to 100.1 million pounds ($131.44 million), helped by weakness in sterling since Britain's vote to leave the EU.
UPDATE 1-UK insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson says profit up on weak pound
* Total H1 revenue 689.9 mln stg vs 619.4 mln stg in 2016 (Adds detail, quotes)
REFILE-Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson posts higher pretax profit
LONDON, July 27 Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc said on Thursday that its first-half underlying pretax profit rose 12 percent to 100.1 million pounds ($131.44 million), helped by the impact of foreign exchange movements.
BRIEF-Insurance broker JLT eyes European expansion to continue servicing EU clients
* "We have a significant network of operations and relationships across Continental Europe"
MOVES-Markel International, Berenberg, JLT Re
May 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MOVES-JLT Re makes new appointments to its aviation team
May 10 JLT Re, the reinsurance arm of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc, said it hired Graham Barden and Jon Warner to its aviation team as partners.
