JM Financial Ltd (JMSH.NS)

BRIEF-JM Financial ‍seeks shareholders' nod for borrowings of up to 50 bln rupees * Says ‍seeks shareholders' nod for borrowings of up to 50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's JM Financial June qtr consol profit up about 49 pct * Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 860.9 million rupees; consol total income was INR 4.77 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uoUz44) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-JM Financial seeks members' nod for appointment of Vishal Kampani as MD * Seeks members' nod for appointment of Vishal Kampani as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: