JM Financial Ltd (JMSH.NS)
JMSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
170.95INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-India's JM Financial Sept-qtr consol net profit up about 27 pct
* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 6.85 billion rupees
BRIEF-JM Financial seeks shareholders' nod for borrowings of up to 50 bln rupees
* Says seeks shareholders' nod for borrowings of up to 50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's JM Financial June qtr consol profit up about 49 pct
* Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 860.9 million rupees; consol total income was INR 4.77 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uoUz44) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-JM Financial seeks members' nod for appointment of Vishal Kampani as MD
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Vishal Kampani as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-JM Financial March-qtr profit up about 32 pct
* March quarter consol total income from operations 7.25 billion rupees
