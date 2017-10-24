Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)

California judge tosses $417 mln talc cancer verdict against J&J Oct 20 A California judge on Friday threw out a $417 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer after using its talc-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder for feminine hygiene.

BRIEF-Arcturus Therapeutics to collaborate with Johnson & Johnson * Arcturus Therapeutics announces strategic collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation to discover and develop RNA medicines

BRIEF-J&J sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share * Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-‍Johnson & Johnson Medical GmbH to acquire Surgical Process Institute​ * ‍johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies says definitive agreement to acquire German software company, Surgical Process Institute​

Johnson & Johnson wins reversal of $72 million verdict over talc cancer risks Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday won the reversal of a $72 million verdict in favor of the family of a woman whose death from ovarian cancer they claimed stemmed from her use of the company's talc-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder.

New cancer drugs help Johnson & Johnson top profit estimates Johnson & Johnson posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, raising its full-year forecast due to growth from new cancer drugs and high-margin treatments picked up in its $30 billion acquisition of Actelion earlier this year.

