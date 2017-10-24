JSW Energy Ltd (JSWE.NS)
JSWE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
82.05INR
11:21am BST
82.05INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.95 (+1.17%)
Rs0.95 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
Rs81.10
Rs81.10
Open
Rs81.35
Rs81.35
Day's High
Rs84.30
Rs84.30
Day's Low
Rs81.00
Rs81.00
Volume
12,088,379
12,088,379
Avg. Vol
11,796,748
11,796,748
52-wk High
Rs84.30
Rs84.30
52-wk Low
Rs53.05
Rs53.05
Select another date:
Fri, Aug 11 2017
India's JSW Energy to invest up to $623 mln in electric cars
MUMBAI, Aug 11 JSW Energy will invest up to 40 billion rupees ($623 million) to build electric cars, batteries and charging infrastructure, part of the power company's diversification plans to drive future growth, its chief executive said.
BRIEF-India's JSW Energy exec says will launch first electric car in 2020
* Exec says first electric car will be launched in 2020, we will start with 60 percent localisation
Select another date: