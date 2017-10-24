Edition:
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JUBI.NS)

JUBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,609.85INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs61.65 (+3.98%)
Prev Close
Rs1,548.20
Open
Rs1,552.20
Day's High
Rs1,615.25
Day's Low
Rs1,549.30
Volume
1,380,098
Avg. Vol
1,071,365
52-wk High
Rs1,615.25
52-wk Low
Rs760.50

BRIEF-India's Jubilant Foodworks says Sachin Sharma resigns as CFO

* Says Sachin Sharma, president & CFO, has resigned from services of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uzGsua) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Jubilant Foodworks June-qtr profit up about 26 pct

* June quarter profit 238.4 million rupees versus profit of 190 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's Jubilant Foodworks March-qtr profit down 76 pct

* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 249.9 million rupees

