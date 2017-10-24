Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JULS.NS)
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences issues commercial papers worth 500 mln rupees
* Issues commercial papers worth 500 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2zui6kx) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences June-qtr consol profit down about 12 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 1.44 billion rupees versus profit of 1.64 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA nod for generic drug to treat depression
* Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets
BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences restarts operations at its Gajraula unit
* Says co restarts operations at its distillery unit at Gajraula from June 1, 2017
BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences increases price up to 15 pct for its vitamin B3
* Says price increase of up to 15% for its vitamin B3 (Niacin & Niacinamide) with immediate effect, for non-contract customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter consol total revenue from operations 16.41 billion rupees
BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine, Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets
* Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine and Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets
BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences to buy Triad Isotopes' radiopharmacy business
* Says Jubilant to acquire radiopharmacy business of Triad Isotopes
BRIEF-Jubilant life sciences issuance commercial papers
* Says issuance of commercial papers of INR 750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA approval for olmesartan medoxomil tablets
* Says Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for olmesartan medoxomil tablets