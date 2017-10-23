Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP.L)
590.50GBp
5:09pm BST
2.00 (+0.34%)
588.50
590.50
591.50
583.00
1,231,151
1,171,524
592.00
388.90
Wed, Oct 11 2017
UPDATE 1-Jupiter Fund Management third quarter assets up 3 pct
* Fuelled by demand for its fixed income funds (Adds more detail; CEO comment)
LONDON, Oct 11 British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management said on Wednesday that positive net inflows and investment returns in the third quarter had helped total assets rise 3 percent to 48.4 billion pounds ($63.86 billion).
Jupiter Fund Management first-half assets up 16 percent thanks to markets, new money
LONDON British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management posted a 16 percent rise in total assets under management during the first half of the year, boosted by market gains and net inflows of new client money.
UPDATE 1-Jupiter Fund Management H1 assets up 16 pct thanks to markets, new money
* Shares down 2.5 pct (Adds detail from statement, bullet points)
LONDON, July 26 British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management said on Wednesday assets under management increased 26.7 percent in the first six months of the year, boosted by net inflows of client money.
Jupiter sees first quarter asset boost from investment gains, inflows
LONDON Jupiter Fund Management said market gains and net inflows of new money from clients across its range of funds helped the British firm raise its total assets under management by 7.4 percent in the first quarter.
UPDATE 2-Jupiter sees Q1 asset boost from investment gains, inflows
* Shares up 3.4 pct, leading FTSE mid-cap gainers (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)
