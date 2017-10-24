Edition:
United Kingdom

Just Dial Ltd (JUST.NS)

JUST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

407.30INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.65 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs411.95
Open
Rs413.00
Day's High
Rs416.80
Day's Low
Rs404.20
Volume
1,686,570
Avg. Vol
2,374,243
52-wk High
Rs619.85
52-wk Low
Rs318.05

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 2 2017

BRIEF-India's Just Dial approves buy-back of equity shares

* Says approves buy-back of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding 839.1 million rupees

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Just Dial to consider proposal for buyback of equity shares

* Says to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Just Dial says Ramkumar Krishnamachari resigns as CFO

* Says Ramkumar Krishnamachari, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of company has submitted his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uhaUFZ) Further company coverage:

Select another date: