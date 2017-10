Just Group PLC (JUSTJ.L)

BRIEF-Bookrunner to place about 93 mln shares in Just Group ABB * BLOCK TRADE - JUST GROUP : BOOKRUNNER TO SELL C.93 MILLION SHARES IN JUST GROUP, WHICH REPRESENTS APPROXIMATELY 10% OF COMPANY'S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

Just Group first-half operating profit jumps 39 percent LONDON British annuity provider Just Group reported a 39 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Wednesday as new business profit more than doubled and cost savings helped drive margins higher.

BRIEF-Just group H1 profit up 39 pct, sees FY margin above 8 pct * Adjusted 3 operating profit grew 39 pct in H1 2017 compared to pro forma H1 2016.

Just Group's sales lifted by retirement income products LONDON Britain's Just Group , which sells financial products for retirement, reported a 3 percent increase in new business in the first half, and said it was speeding up its plan to cut costs.