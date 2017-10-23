Edition:
United Kingdom

Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)

KAZ.L on London Stock Exchange

838.00GBp
5:08pm BST
Change (% chg)

17.00 (+2.07%)
Prev Close
821.00
Open
820.00
Day's High
842.00
Day's Low
811.50
Volume
1,386,303
Avg. Vol
2,379,785
52-wk High
893.00
52-wk Low
264.20

Select another date:

Thu, Aug 17 2017

UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan miner Kaz Minerals ramps up output, profits rise

* Expect full production around 300,000 tonnes in 2018 (Adds quotes, detail)

Continue Reading

Kazakhstan miner Kaz Minerals narrows copper output guidance

LONDON, Aug 17 Kaz Minerals, a copper firm focused on mining in Kazakhstan, narrowed its full-year output guidance on Thursday to 235,000-260,000 tonnes from 225,000-260,000 tonnes, after first half output more than doubled to 118,000 tonnes.

KAZ Minerals promotes chief financial officer to CEO

April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals Plc said on Thursday that Andrew Southam would be promoted next year to the role of chief executive.

Kaz Minerals first quarter copper output more than doubles

Copper miner Kaz Minerals Plc said its first-quarter copper production more than doubled from a year earlier, helped by output from its new Bozshakol and Aktogay mines in Kazakhastan.

UPDATE 1-Kaz Minerals first quarter copper output more than doubles

April 27 Copper miner Kaz Minerals Plc said its first-quarter copper production more than doubled from a year earlier, helped by output from its new Bozshakol and Aktogay mines in Kazakhastan.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More KAZ.L Market Views