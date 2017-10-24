Edition:
KBC Groep NV (KBC.BR)

KBC.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

72.26EUR
10:05am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.18 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
€72.08
Open
€72.00
Day's High
€72.54
Day's Low
€72.00
Volume
126,370
Avg. Vol
676,323
52-wk High
€72.58
52-wk Low
€52.72

Fri, Sep 8 2017

BRIEF-KBC Asset Management sells Polish entity to PKO Bank Polski Group

* REG-KBC GROUP: KBC ASSET MANAGEMENT SELLS POLISH ENTITY TO PKO BANK POLSKI GROUP

BRIEF-KBC Group Q2 IFRS net result at EUR 855 ‍​mln beats Reuters poll

* REG-KBC GROUP: EXCEPTIONALLY STRONG RESULT OF 855 MILLION EUROS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

KBC Q2 net profit up 36 pct, beats expectations

BRUSSELS, Aug 10 Belgian financial group KBC on Thursday posted a better-than-expected net profit in the second quarter, aided by stronger economic growth and the release of loan loss impairments.

BRIEF-KBC's Czech bank CSOB signs 10-year deal with Czech Post

* KBC's Czech bank CSOB signs 10-year contract to provide banking and insurance services for Czech Post-statement

BRIEF-KBC Group complets acquisition of United Bulgarian Bank and Interlease

* REG-KBC GROUP: KBC COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF UNITED BULGARIAN BANK AND INTERLEASE

BRIEF-KBC's Czech unit CSOB Q1 net profit rises 42 percent

* KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million)

BRIEF-KBC Groep Q1 result of 630 million euros

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 1.03 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.03 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

Belgium's KBC beats Q1 expectations on strong core business

BRUSSELS, May 11 Belgian financial group KBC Groep NV on Thursday reported a better-than-expected net profit for the first quarter, as lending and deposits rose while low loan loss provisions and insurance claims also helped the company.

