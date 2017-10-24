Edition:
United Kingdom

KCOM Group PLC (KCOM.L)

KCOM.L on London Stock Exchange

98.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
98.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
716,928
52-wk High
120.00
52-wk Low
87.00

Thu, May 25 2017

BRIEF-Primestone Capital hikes position in Kcom to 8.43 pct -filing

* Primestone capital llp discloses holding of 8.43 percent of voting rights in KCom Group-filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

