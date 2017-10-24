Edition:
Kwality Ltd (KDAI.NS)

KDAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

100.80INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.05 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
Rs101.85
Open
Rs102.50
Day's High
Rs103.00
Day's Low
Rs100.30
Volume
613,084
Avg. Vol
1,841,698
52-wk High
Rs168.80
52-wk Low
Rs95.20

Tue, Sep 5 2017

BRIEF-Kwality seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 15 bln rupees

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of securities worth up to 15 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wBxGLY) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kwality June-qtr profit falls 34 pct

* Kwality Ltd - June quarter net profit 278.8 million rupees versus profit of 422.7 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Kwality recommends dividend of 0.10 rupees/shr

* Says recommends a dividend of 0.10 rupees per equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

