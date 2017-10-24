Kingfisher PLC (KGF.L)

Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise LONDON Kingfisher , Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-half profit while taking a cautious view on the second half, given the economic and competitive backdrop in Britain and France.

Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise LONDON Kingfisher , Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-half profit while taking a cautious view on the second half, given the economic and competitive backdrop in Britain and France.

UPDATE 2-Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise * Shares rise as much as 8 pct (Adds detail, CEO, CFO, analyst comment, shares)

BRIEF-Break-up of Kingfisher "not something we would consider" - CEO * CEO says break-up of group "not something we would consider at all" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

BRIEF-Kingfisher announces share repurchase programme * INSTRUCTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IN RELATION TO AN IRREVOCABLE NON-DISCRETIONARY PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE SHARES FOR CANCELLATION

Kingfisher cautious on second-half prospects LONDON, Sept 20 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half profit but said it was cautious on the second-half backdrop in both the UK and France.

Retailer Kingfisher hurt by sales dip at its British B&Q business LONDON Kingfisher , Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported worse than expected quarterly sales at its British B&Q business due to a drop in demand for garden furniture and other summer products, denting the group's share price.

UPDATE 2-Retailer Kingfisher hurt by sales dip at its British B&Q business * Shares fall as much as 6 pct, biggest FTSE 100 loser (Adds detail, analyst comment, shares)