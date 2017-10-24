Kingfisher PLC (KGF.L)
Wed, Sep 20 2017
UPDATE 1-Sterling weighs on Britain's FTSE, Kingfisher shines
Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise
LONDON Kingfisher , Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-half profit while taking a cautious view on the second half, given the economic and competitive backdrop in Britain and France.
UPDATE 2-Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise
BRIEF-Break-up of Kingfisher "not something we would consider" - CEO
BRIEF-Kingfisher announces share repurchase programme
Kingfisher cautious on second-half prospects
LONDON, Sept 20 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half profit but said it was cautious on the second-half backdrop in both the UK and France.
Retailer Kingfisher hurt by sales dip at its British B&Q business
LONDON Kingfisher , Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported worse than expected quarterly sales at its British B&Q business due to a drop in demand for garden furniture and other summer products, denting the group's share price.
UPDATE 2-Retailer Kingfisher hurt by sales dip at its British B&Q business
Kingfisher sales dented by weak French market and B&Q in UK
LONDON, Aug 17 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported another fall in quarterly sales on Thursday, hurt by weak French markets, a slowdown at its B&Q business in the UK and continued disruption from its restructuring plan.
