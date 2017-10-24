Edition:
Kingfisher PLC (KGF.L)

KGF.L on London Stock Exchange

303.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.20 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
303.40
Open
303.00
Day's High
303.40
Day's Low
300.90
Volume
6,743,735
Avg. Vol
10,612,096
52-wk High
371.20
52-wk Low
269.60

UPDATE 1-Sterling weighs on Britain's FTSE, Kingfisher shines

* Diageo falls on Indian alcohol regulation (Adds closing prices)

Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise

LONDON Kingfisher , Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-half profit while taking a cautious view on the second half, given the economic and competitive backdrop in Britain and France.

UPDATE 2-Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise

* Shares rise as much as 8 pct (Adds detail, CEO, CFO, analyst comment, shares)

BRIEF-Break-up of Kingfisher "not something we would consider" - CEO

* CEO says break-up of group "not something we would consider at all" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

BRIEF-Kingfisher announces share repurchase programme

* INSTRUCTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IN RELATION TO AN IRREVOCABLE NON-DISCRETIONARY PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE SHARES FOR CANCELLATION

Kingfisher cautious on second-half prospects

LONDON, Sept 20 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half profit but said it was cautious on the second-half backdrop in both the UK and France.

Retailer Kingfisher hurt by sales dip at its British B&Q business

LONDON Kingfisher , Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported worse than expected quarterly sales at its British B&Q business due to a drop in demand for garden furniture and other summer products, denting the group's share price.

UPDATE 2-Retailer Kingfisher hurt by sales dip at its British B&Q business

* Shares fall as much as 6 pct, biggest FTSE 100 loser (Adds detail, analyst comment, shares)

Kingfisher sales dented by weak French market and B&Q in UK

LONDON, Aug 17 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported another fall in quarterly sales on Thursday, hurt by weak French markets, a slowdown at its B&Q business in the UK and continued disruption from its restructuring plan.

Market Views

