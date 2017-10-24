Kumba Iron Ore Ltd (KIOJ.J)
KIOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
27,013.00ZAc
2:30pm BST
Change (% chg)
-422.00 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
27,435.00
Open
27,400.00
Day's High
28,327.00
Day's Low
26,836.00
Volume
970,052
Avg. Vol
718,206
52-wk High
28,327.00
52-wk Low
12,800.00
UPDATE 1-Anglo Q3 output up 6 percent, platinum cut
* Platinum weighed down by weak market (Adds detail, analyst comment)
South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore, union reach wage deal
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 25 South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore, a unit of Anglo American, and a major union have signed a three year wage deal giving workers an increase of much as a 10 percent a year, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Friday.
Kumba Iron Ore expects surging interim profits after price recovery
JOHANNESBURG, July 14 South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore said it expects half-year profits to rise by as much as 58 percent due to a recovery in iron ore prices.
