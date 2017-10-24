Edition:
United Kingdom

Keller Group PLC (KLR.L)

KLR.L on London Stock Exchange

903.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
903.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
87,456
52-wk High
959.96
52-wk Low
660.00

Thu, May 11 2017

BRIEF-Keller Group says sold property for 62 mln stg cash

Sold freehold of processing and warehousing facility at Avonmouth to CSUK1 Holdings Ltd and CSUK1 Investments Ltd for £62 million cash

