Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (KML.TO)
16.91CAD
4:12pm BST
$-0.05 (-0.29%)
$16.96
$16.93
$17.02
$16.89
68,584
322,697
$18.60
$15.17
Thu, Oct 19 2017
UPDATE 2-Kinder Morgan Canada says pipe expansion delay possible; profit rises
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 18 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has seen construction delays and its December 2019 operational start date could be pushed back, the company said on Wednesday as it released earnings that slightly missed analyst forecasts.
UPDATE 2-Kinder Morgan's revenue beats as natgas volumes rise
* Shares gain 1.3 aftermarket (Adds revenue estimate, shares, Kinder Morgan Canada results)
Kinder Morgan Canada profit up, slower start for pipe expansion
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 18 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's $7.4 billion ($5.9 billion) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has seen a delay in construction preparation, the company said on Wednesday as it posted a bigger quarterly profit.
Kinder Morgan Canada pipe project hearings end, fate in balance
CALGARY, Alberta A Canadian court wrapped up a final hearing on Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline expansion on Friday, a two-week proceeding that marks a major hurdle for the embattled project.
Kinder Morgan Canada pipe project hearings end, fate in balance
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 13 A Canadian court wrapped up a final hearing on Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline expansion on Friday, a two-week proceeding that marks a major hurdle for the embattled project.
Kinder Morgan Canada kills request linked to Trans Mountain pipeline
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 6 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd on Friday withdrew its request to install anti-fish-spawning mats in construction areas for its embattled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, potentially delaying the C$7.4-billion ($5.91-billion) project.
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada: Trans Mountain signs contracts for expansion project
* Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - Trans Mountain has signed contracts for expansion project with two of six contractors
UPDATE 2-Kinder Morgan Canada: ban on fish mats may delay pipe expansion
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 29 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion may be delayed if the country's energy regulator continues to bar it from installing anti-fish-spawning mats in construction areas, the company said late on Thursday.
Kinder Morgan Canada complies with order to stop some pipe work
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 28 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has complied with an order by the country's National Energy Board (NEB) to stop some work on its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the regulator said on Thursday.
UPDATE 1-Kinder Morgan Canada ordered to stop some work on pipeline expansion
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 26 Canada's energy regulator has ordered Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd to stop some work on its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, after a public company blog post showed it had been conducting activities that had "not yet been approved."