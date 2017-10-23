Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (KML.TO)

UPDATE 2-Kinder Morgan's revenue beats as natgas volumes rise * Shares gain 1.3 aftermarket (Adds revenue estimate, shares, Kinder Morgan Canada results)

Kinder Morgan Canada profit up, slower start for pipe expansion CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 18 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's $7.4 billion ($5.9 billion) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has seen a delay in construction preparation, the company said on Wednesday as it posted a bigger quarterly profit.

Kinder Morgan Canada pipe project hearings end, fate in balance CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 13 A Canadian court wrapped up a final hearing on Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline expansion on Friday, a two-week proceeding that marks a major hurdle for the embattled project.

Kinder Morgan Canada kills request linked to Trans Mountain pipeline CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 6 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd on Friday withdrew its request to install anti-fish-spawning mats in construction areas for its embattled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, potentially delaying the C$7.4-billion ($5.91-billion) project.

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada: Trans Mountain signs contracts for expansion project * Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd - Trans Mountain has signed contracts for expansion project with two of six contractors

UPDATE 2-Kinder Morgan Canada: ban on fish mats may delay pipe expansion CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 29 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion may be delayed if the country's energy regulator continues to bar it from installing anti-fish-spawning mats in construction areas, the company said late on Thursday.

Kinder Morgan Canada complies with order to stop some pipe work CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 28 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has complied with an order by the country's National Energy Board (NEB) to stop some work on its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the regulator said on Thursday.