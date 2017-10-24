Edition:
Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOFL.MX)

KOFL.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

134.45MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$134.45
Open
$134.02
Day's High
$136.22
Day's Low
$134.01
Volume
678,989
Avg. Vol
667,850
52-wk High
$161.02
52-wk Low
$124.00

Tue, May 16 2017

Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa ditches plans to buy U.S. operations

MEXICO CITY Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa , the world's largest Coke bottler, said on Tuesday it has abandoned plans to acquire certain territories in the United States after thorough analysis and negotiations with The Coca Cola Company .

