KPIT Technologies Ltd (KPIT.NS)
KPIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
131.45INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.45 (+3.50%)
Prev Close
Rs127.00
Open
Rs127.00
Day's High
Rs132.80
Day's Low
Rs126.80
Volume
1,861,729
Avg. Vol
1,681,073
52-wk High
Rs147.30
52-wk Low
Rs104.05
Wed, Jul 19 2017
BRIEF-India's KPIT Technologies June-qtr consol profit up about 1 pct
* June quarter consol profit 555.2 million rupees versus profit of 550.5 million rupees last year
BRIEF-KPIT Technologies says co will have wage hikes in next quarter
* Says profitability during quarter was impacted by rupee appreciation and thus was lower as compared to the last quarter
BRIEF-KPIT Technologies March-qtr PAT down about 42 pct
* Says had a modest growth in FY17 as compared to the last year
