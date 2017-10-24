Kroton Educacional SA (KROT3.SA)

Brazil's Kroton to issue $25.2 mln in shares for stock options SAO PAULO, Aug 31 Kroton Educacional SA , Brazil's largest for-profit college operator, will issue 79.3 million reais ($25.2 million) worth of new shares to honor its stock option plan, according to a Thursday securities filing.

UPDATE 1-Kroton to focus M&A on onsite segments, diverse Brazil regions SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Kroton Educacional SA will seek to expand in Brazilian regions where it does not yet operate and in onsite campuses, as the country's No. 1 for-profit education firm aims to resume growth following antitrust rejection of a local takeover.

Kroton sees no relief in Brazil distance-learning defaults SAO PAULO, Aug 11 The number of Brazilian distance-learning students in arrears on their tuition fees or loans is not showing signs of abating yet, reflecting record unemployment and declining household income, executives at Kroton Educacional SA said on Friday.

Profit at Brazil's Kroton rises 15 pct in quarter, beats forecasts SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Net profit at Kroton Educacional SA, Brazil's largest for-profit college operator, rose 14.8 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 644.9 million reais ($203.1 million), beating analyst expectations.

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Estácio to revamp bylaws after failed takeover SAO PAULO, July 31 Estácio Participações SA , Brazil's No. 2 for-profit education firm, has proposed a broad overhaul of corporate governance rules following a failed takeover attempt by larger rival Kroton Educacional SA.

Brazil's Estácio to buy back shares after antitrust watchdog rejects deal SAO PAULO, June 29 Brazil's second largest college operator, Estácio Participações SA, will buy back up to 5 percent of its shares, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday, a day after Brazil´s antitrust watchdog Cade rejected a takeover proposal by larger rival Kroton Educacional SA.

Brazil's Kroton to buy back shares after rejection of deal SAO PAULO Brazil's college operator Kroton Educacional SA will buy back up to 48.7 million shares, equivalent to 3 percent of shares in circulation, the company said in a securities filing late on Wednesday.

