Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (KVRI.NS)

KVRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

573.15INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs14.55 (+2.60%)
Prev Close
Rs558.60
Open
Rs560.00
Day's High
Rs577.00
Day's Low
Rs557.45
Volume
789,878
Avg. Vol
759,603
52-wk High
Rs708.00
52-wk Low
Rs358.10

BRIEF-India's Kaveri Seed Co approves payment of interim dividend of 3 rupees/share

* Says approved payment of interim dividend of INR 3 per equity share Source text - http://bit.ly/2vewflN Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Kaveri Seed Co June-qtr profit up 31 pct

* June quarter net profit 2.02 billion rupees versus 1.54 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Kaveri Seed Co March-qtr loss widens

* March quarter net loss 872 million rupees versus loss 104.1 rupees year ago

