Long4Life Ltd (L4LJ.J)
L4LJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
518.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
518.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
698,852
52-wk High
838.00
52-wk Low
515.00
BRIEF-Long4Life concludes deal to acquire Inhle Beverages Proprietary
* CONCLUDED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF INHLE BEVERAGES PROPRIETARY
BRIEF-Long4Life in discussions on an acquisition unrelated to proposed acquisition of Holdsport
* REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS RELATING TO POTENTIAL ACQUISITION, UNRELATED TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF HOLDSPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Long4life concludes share purchase agreement to acquire Sorbet
* Concluded a share purchase agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of Sorbet for a maximum consideration of 116 mln rand
BRIEF-Long4life names Kevin Hedderwick as chief operating officer
* Kevin Hedderwick appointed chief operating officer and executive director of company, effective 22 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
