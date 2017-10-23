Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO)
LAC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.18CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.16 (+7.92%)
Prev Close
$2.02
Open
$2.05
Day's High
$2.19
Day's Low
$2.01
Volume
4,205,118
Avg. Vol
1,184,819
52-wk High
$2.19
52-wk Low
$0.52
Wed, Jul 5 2017
BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update
* Lithium Mmericas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update
BRIEF-Lithium Americas Says Gary Cohn appointed independent director
* Says gary cohn appointed independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Lithium Americas appoints Wang Xiaoshen, Jonathan Evans as independent directors
* Lithium Americas Corp says appointment of wang xiaoshen and Jonathan Evans as independent directors
BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides update on strategic financing with Ganfeng Lithium
* Lithium Americas appoints President, South American operations and provides update on strategic financing with Ganfeng Lithium
