Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L)
967.00GBp
5:07pm BST
-8.00 (-0.82%)
975.00
975.00
975.00
961.00
2,056,621
2,254,817
1,217.07
961.00
Tue, Aug 1 2017
Deutsche Bank seals deal with Land Securities for new London HQ
Deutsche Bank has exchanged a pre-let agreement for its new City of London headquarters, the building's developer Land Securities said on Tuesday.
Hong Kong's LKK to buy London's "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper
Herbal health products maker LKK Health Products Group Ltd, based in Hong Kong, said on Thursday it would buy the "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper in London from Land Securities Group plc and Canary Wharf Group plc for 1.28 billion pounds ($1.68 billion), the highest price for an office building so far in the UK. | Video
BRIEF-Land Securities disposes of "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper
* SELLS ITS SHARE OF 20 FENCHURCH STREET, EC3M FOR £641 MILLION AND PROPOSES TO RETURN £475 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS
Land Securities warns Brexit uncertainty hitting London office market
Britain's largest listed property developer Land Securities warned that Brexit had created business uncertainty in the London office market, leading to falls in demand, rental values and construction commitments.
