Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L)

LAND.L on London Stock Exchange

967.00GBp
5:07pm BST
Change (% chg)

-8.00 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
975.00
Open
975.00
Day's High
975.00
Day's Low
961.00
Volume
2,056,621
Avg. Vol
2,254,817
52-wk High
1,217.07
52-wk Low
961.00

Tue, Aug 1 2017

Photo

Deutsche Bank seals deal with Land Securities for new London HQ

Deutsche Bank has exchanged a pre-let agreement for its new City of London headquarters, the building's developer Land Securities said on Tuesday.

Hong Kong's LKK to buy London's "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper

Herbal health products maker LKK Health Products Group Ltd, based in Hong Kong, said on Thursday it would buy the "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper in London from Land Securities Group plc and Canary Wharf Group plc for 1.28 billion pounds ($1.68 billion), the highest price for an office building so far in the UK. | Video

BRIEF-Land Securities disposes of "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper

* SELLS ITS SHARE OF 20 FENCHURCH STREET, EC3M FOR £641 MILLION AND PROPOSES TO RETURN £475 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS

Land Securities warns Brexit uncertainty hitting London office market

Britain's largest listed property developer Land Securities warned that Brexit had created business uncertainty in the London office market, leading to falls in demand, rental values and construction commitments.

