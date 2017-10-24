Edition:
La Opala R G Ltd (LAOP.NS)

LAOP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

517.30INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.45 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs520.75
Open
Rs522.00
Day's High
Rs522.00
Day's Low
Rs514.00
Volume
7,732
Avg. Vol
20,452
52-wk High
Rs579.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.55

Mon, Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-La Opala R G gets shareholders' nod to reappoint Ajit Jhunjhunwala as joint MD

* Gets shareholders' nod to reappoint Ajit Jhunjhunwala as joint MD for five years Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wCBgWM) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-La Opala R G lifts suspension of activities at Madhupur plant

* La opala r g - suspension of activities at madhupur plant has been lifted, following an amicable settlement with workers union on 21st june, 2017

BRIEF-La Opala R G March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 134.7 million rupees versus profit 142.2 million rupees year ago

