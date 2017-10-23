Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LCL.L)
Thu, Aug 31 2017
Online betting boosts profits for Ladbrokes Coral
Betting company Ladbrokes Coral Group reported a 7 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Thursday driven by strong trading online.
BRIEF-Ladbrokes Coral reports HY revenue of 1.2 bln stg
* HY GROUP REVENUE 1,204.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 661.8 MILLION STG
Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral: sources
LONDON British online gambling company GVC Holdings recently held talks about a takeover of bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral but discussions ended without a deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.
BRIEF-Block trade-Bookrunner says certain Apollo Funds, Cerberus, Anchorage sell 90.0 mln shares in ladbrokes Coral Group
* BOOKRUNNER SAYS CERTAIN APOLLO FUNDS, CERBERUS AND ANCHORAGE SELL 90.0 MILLION SHARES IN LADBROKES CORAL GROUP
Ladbrokes sees more savings from Coral deal
Britain's largest bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group said it expected to find higher savings from last year's merger and reported a small increase in first-half group net revenue.
