Legrand SA (LEGD.PA)
LEGD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
61.39EUR
23 Oct 2017
61.39EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€61.39
€61.39
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
549,948
549,948
52-wk High
€64.86
€64.86
52-wk Low
€49.13
€49.13
Select another date:
Wed, Jun 28 2017
French industrial group Legrand to buy U.S. company Milestone
PARIS French industrial group Legrand has agreed to buy U.S. infrastructure company Milestone AV Technologies in a transaction worth $950 million (£741 million) based on enterprise value, Legrand said on Wednesday.
French industrial group Legrand to buy U.S. company Milestone
PARIS, June 28 French industrial group Legrand has agreed to buy U.S. infrastructure company Milestone AV Technologies in a transaction worth $950 million based on enterprise value, Legrand said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Legrand, North and Central America acquires Afco Systems
* LEGRAND, NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA EXPANDS DATA CENTER CAPABILITIES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF AFCO SYSTEMS SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Select another date: