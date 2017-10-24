LEG Immobilien AG (LEGn.DE)

BRIEF-Bookrunner says books covered, pricing guidance to come in LEG Immobilien convertible bond * BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME IN COMPANY'S CONVERTIBLE BOND Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien launches 400 million euros of convertible bonds * dgap-adhoc: leg immobilien ag: launch of eur 400 million convertible bond offering

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien CFO says recent purchases positive for FFO per share - interview * CFO says recent purchases positive for FFO per share and the company will decide at end of the third quarter about adjusting forecasts - interview Further company coverage:

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien: further acquisitions in core markets‍​ * PURCHASE OF TWO ATTRACTIVE PORTFOLIOS WITH 1,400 UNITS IN LEG’S CORE MARKETS

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien raises profit guidance for 2017, 2018 * Says FFO I expected to reach a range of eur 290 million to eur 295 million in 2017

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien adjusts conversion price for convertible bond * ADJUSTMENT OF THE CONVERSION PRICE FOR THE CONVERTIBLE BOND OF LEG IMMOBILIEN AG IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 300 MILLION DUE ON JULY 1, 2021 (ISIN DE000LEG1CB5)