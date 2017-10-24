Leoni AG (LEOGn.DE)
BRIEF-Leoni says President & CEO Dieter Bellé to retire early on 31 Jan 2018
* DGAP-ADHOC: LEONI AG: LEONI'S PRESIDENT & CEO DIETER BELLÉ TO RETIRE EARLY ON 31 JANUARY 2018
BRIEF-Leoni CFO sees chance of reaching FY revs of 4.7 bln euros
* CEO says not feeling effects of diesel scandal, seeing good demand
BRIEF-Leoni sees jump at wiring systems business in 2019
* Says high order backlog in wiring systems business will lead to good growth in 2018, bigger jump in 2019 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Leoni affirms guidance after Q1 sales, earnings rise
* Affirms guidance Source text: https://www.leoni.com/en/press/releases/details/leonis-consolidated-sales-up-11-percent-in-the-first-quarter-of-2017/ Further company coverage:
