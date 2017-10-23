Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN.L)
268.10GBp
5:06pm BST
-0.50 (-0.19%)
268.60
269.00
269.30
267.10
9,595,452
14,602,105
279.90
204.08
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-Legal & General to fund prime birmingham build to rent development site for 53 mln stg
* HAS AGREED FUNDING OF A PRIME BIRMINGHAM BUILD TO RENT DEVELOPMENT SITE KNOWN AS NEWHALL SQUARE FOR 53 MlN STG Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Legal & General provides 120 million stg in debt for HS1 rail purchase
* Says provides 120 million pounds ($160.73 million) in debt in support of equitix, hicl, infrared consortium's purchase of high speed 1 rail link Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7466 pounds)
BRIEF-UK's plumbing industry pension scheme completes 560 mln stg bulk annuity with L&G-adviser
* Uk's Plumbing Industry Pension Scheme Completes 560 Mln Stg ($731.47 million) Bulk Annuity Buy-in Deal With Legal & General
Pension Insurance Corp, L&G top bulk annuity writers in first half of 2017 - Aon Hewitt
LONDON Pension Insurance Corporation and Legal & General were the largest players in the UK bulk annuity market in the first half of 2017, consultants Aon Hewitt said on Monday.
Lower life expectancy boosts Legal & General profit, shares fall
LONDON A drop in life expectancy has enabled Legal & General to release reserves against mortality risk, it said on Wednesday, driving first-half profits up by an above-forecast 27 percent.
* Dividend up 7.5 pct at 4.3 pence per share
BRIEF-Legal & General H1 operating profit up 27 pct to 988 mln stg
* Net release from operations for retained business 4 up 6% to £724m (h1 2016: £681m)
BRIEF-Insurer L&G forays into Britain's retirement housing market
* ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF INSPIRED VILLAGES GROUP, WHICH IS FORMED OUT OF ENGLISH CARE VILLAGES
